In a £164,000 makeover, a popular Merseyside bar will change its name.

With recently disclosed plans revealing a controversial name change, a beloved Merseyside pub is due to be altered.

The Shrimper in Southport has been closed since the end of last year, but it is scheduled to reopen as The Ribble Arms under a new name.

Prior to its demise, the tavern on Fylde Road had been well-liked by locals.

Sefton Council accepted the amended plans today, which include adding a cover to the outdoor seating as well as updating the flooring, furniture, wallpaper, and lighting.

The pub’s owner, Star Pubs & Bars, plans to spend £164,000 renovating the currently closed establishment.

The organization is also still seeking for a manager for the pub.

“We want to execute a £164,000 makeover of The Shrimper, renaming it The Ribble Arms to signify its new direction,” a Star Pubs & Bars spokesperson stated.

“We’re searching for a new operator to take over the pub as part of one of our Just Add Talent agreements.

“These provide people with the option to run their own bar for a fraction of the expense of a leased or freehold establishment. Our managed operator turnover and profit share agreements govern the operation of the pubs.

“They are low-risk and low-cost, making a pub a viable option for would-be entrepreneurs. The business is operated by the operators, who hire and pay their own employees.

“All other expenses, such as utility bills, rates, food and beer supplies, and maintenance charges, are covered by Star Pubs & Bars.

“Both parties split revenue and profit, with no upper limit on what operators might earn. There is no requirement for prior industry experience. Anyone interested should visit www.starpubs.co.uk or call our recruitment team at 08085 949596 for further information.

“Once the recruitment process is done and the new licensee is in place, we will begin work on the makeover with the goal of reopening the pub as soon as possible.”

People have taken to social media to discuss the adjustments that have been announced.

“Needs a complete overhaul,” Derek Drummond observed, “but shouldn’t change the name; what does the Ribble have to do with that area?”

“Summary ends,” one man wrote.