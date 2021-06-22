In a 150mph BMW chase over Thelwall Viaduct, a gym boss lied and alleged the car was stolen.

A 47-year-old man was sentenced to prison after leading police on a high-speed chase across the Thelwall Viaduct.

During a hearing at Liverpool Crown Court, Lee Ablitt, the owner of the Vulcan Gym in Newton-Le-Willows, was sentenced to six months in prison.

Ablitt had pleaded guilty to reckless driving and perverting the course of justice on Dixon Avenue in Newton-le-Willows.

Prosecutor Gareth Bellis told the court that on October 30th, about 9.05 p.m., police noticed a grey BMW under- and overtaking near J20 on the M6.

While being followed by police, Ablitt’s BMW reportedly reached speeds of over 120 mph when he drove over the Thelwall Viaduct.

Ablitt then joined the M62 at a speed of roughly 150 mph, according to reports.

Later, Ablitt claimed that the car was stolen at the time of the event and that he was not the driver. However, while being questioned by authorities, he later confirmed it was him.

Ablitt, who is from Warrington, was also given a two-year driving suspension and is have to do an extended exam before driving again. He has a history of prior offenses, according to the court.