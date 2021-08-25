In a 1,500-year-old grave, a couple buried in “Eternal Embrace” was discovered.

True love has the ability to endure the test of time.

Archaeologists in China have discovered the 1,500-year-old skeleton remains of a couple buried in a “eternal embrace,” according to Live Science. According to scientists, the new discovery provides a rare peek into people’s attitudes regarding love.

Archaeologists first uncovered the grave in June 2020, according to the South China Morning Post. They were purportedly digging a graveyard in northern China that had been discovered by a building project. Of course, the researchers had no idea they were about to make an extremely rare finding.

According to Live Science, the man’s torso was “bent toward the woman’s,” and his left arm was placed beneath her body. With his right arm, he “embraced her,” and her head rested on his shoulder.

According to the South China Morning Post, researchers said of the couple, “The message was clear—husband and wife lie together, hugging each other for eternal love during the afterlife.”

Two other couples were discovered buried in the same cemetery, although not in the same loving embrace.

“Since ancient China, love has been depicted in literature, mythology, and art as a vital aspect of human feeling. “However, direct skeletal evidence for love is uncommon in archaeological settings,” researchers wrote in the International Journal of Osteoarchaeology.

In fact, a grave like this had never been discovered in the country before.

“This is the first [couple]found in a loving hug, as such, anywhere in China,” said Qian Wang, the study’s principal researcher.

The study’s authors wrote, “This discovery is a rare glimpse of people’s views toward love, life, death, and afterlife in northern China during a time of intense cultural and ethnic exchange, offering a rare glimpse of people’s views toward love, life, death, and afterlife in northern China during a time of intense cultural and ethnic exchange.”

The grave was dated to the North Wei Dynasty (386–534 B.C.) by scientists. “In Chinese culture, the open expression and active pursuit of love became important at that time.”

However, researchers feel that this woman’s love for her partner was the cause of her death.

Scientists were unable to determine the couple's cause of death conclusively, but they believe the woman "sacrificed herself" in order to be buried beside her husband. In an interview with Live Science, he explained.