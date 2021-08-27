In a 12-state human trafficking sting, 47 people were rescued.

On Friday, the Missouri Attorney General’s office stated that it had arrested 102 persons in connection with human trafficking charges and rescued 47 victims and sex workers with the help of law enforcement agencies from 11 other states.

The multi-state human trafficking bust, dubbed Operation United Front, took place Thursday night into Friday morning, according to the office.

Each state “conducted its own operation simultaneously,” according to the Missouri Attorney General’s office, while exchanging information with Missouri law enforcement officers.

“Prior to the operation, Missouri provided training and information to partner states on how to best conduct these operations,” the agency stated in a statement.

Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, and Wisconsin were among the states that took part in the operation.

“Operation United Front was a once-in-a-lifetime human trafficking operation that brought together law enforcement agencies from multiple jurisdictions,” Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt stated on Friday.

“When we all work together, we can make a difference and fight human trafficking more effectively, which is often a multi-jurisdictional crime. “In our efforts to investigate and destroy human trafficking in Missouri, my office will not give up,” he continued.

The arrests and rescues were made possible, according to the attorney general’s office, by “both buyer-centric and victim-centric “sting” human trafficking operations.

“Undercover officers generally arrange ‘dates’ or meetups with possible human trafficking victims, rescue that victim or sex worker, and offer essential assistance, or act as a victim themselves and arrest purchasers or traffickers,” according to the office.

On Thursday and Friday, 41 people were rescued and received “required medical services.”

Two persons were detained, four people were rescued, and “11 victims were given with essential services” during the operation in Missouri, which took place at a commercial facility in Kansas City.

According to the attorney general’s office, Kentucky had the most arrests, with 46 offenders brought into custody and 21 victims rescued. Police in Iowa detained 11 people and seized a “significant quantity of cash.” Four people were arrested in Texas, while seven people were apprehended in Nebraska.

The Missouri Attorney General’s Office did not respond to a request for comment from this website right away.

On Wednesday, law enforcement officials in Michigan also revealed that they had made. This is a condensed version of the information.