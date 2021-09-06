In 8 hours, a doctor allegedly sterilized 101 women; an investigation is underway.

In a startling occurrence, a doctor allegedly sterilized 101 women in the span of eight hours. The incident occurred in India during a major sterilizing camp.

According to local media, the women who had tubectomies were from the destitute tribal community of Surguja in the Indian state of Chhattisgarh, according to Hindustan Times. The incident occurred between 7 p.m. and 3 a.m. on Aug. 26 at the local community health facility.

The event was brought to the notice of health officials on Friday, and they initiated an investigation into Dr. Jibnus Ekta, who is accused of performing the surgery. Another doctor, Dr. R S Singh, the district’s medical officer, is also being investigated.

“It is true that one surgeon stationed in Surguja performed 101 sterilization surgeries. Fortunately, all ladies are in good condition, but because the number of sterilization procedures has beyond the prescribed limits, I have ordered an investigation,” a top health official told The Hindustan Times.

In India, a doctor is only permitted to perform a maximum of 30 sterilizations every day. Many states in India hold sterilization camps in order to curb the country’s population increase.

Meanwhile, Dr. Ekta said that the locals had requested that he do so. “He claimed locals put pressure on him, telling him they had gone considerable distances and it would be impossible for them to return. This does not, however, imply that the surgeon should disregard government rules, and as a result, an investigation into the issue has been ordered,” the senior official noted.

Despite rumors that the surgeries were done in the middle of the night, Dr. Ekta has refuted the allegations, claiming that the surgeries took place between 12 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Thirteen women were killed at a botched sterilization camp in the town of Bilaspur in 2013. Then, in an abandoned and filthy health center, 83 procedures were performed in six hours.

Another incident was recently reported in India, in which a 40-year-old deaf man was allegedly duped into getting sterilized by a health professional while getting a COVID-19 shot. The event was discovered after the victim, a certified disabled man, passed out following the treatment and returned home.