In 47 states across the United States, a dangerously mutated COVID variant has been discovered.

According to research, a novel COVID variant that infected vaccinated residents and staff at a Kentucky nursing home has been found in 47 states.

After an unvaccinated staff member sparked the infections in March, the R.1 variety spread through 45 residents and staff at the nursing facility, according to the Kentucky Department of Public Health.

The mutation allowed the variation, which was first discovered in Japan, to circumvent the antibody protection provided by fully vaccinated people.

According to Outbreak.info, a website that collects data on COVID variations, R.1 has infected more than 10,567 persons worldwide has been diagnosed in 47 states as of September 21.

With 399 cases discovered since it was first discovered in the country, Maryland has the highest number of cases.

The R.1 strain, which was first diagnosed in the United States on March 15, 2020, has been found in 2,259 people in the United States. The most recent case in the United States was discovered on August 6, and it was found in 0.5 percent of patients.

According to Outbreak.info, the strain has been discovered in at least 31 countries throughout the world, including China, India, and numerous countries in Western Europe.

Despite the modest number of infections, William A. Haseltine, a former Harvard Medical School professor, believes the additional mutations discovered in the R.1 variety may make it easier to spread.

Haseltine wrote in Forbes that the five mutations detected in R.1 can contribute to “increased antibody resistance.”

This could improve the variant’s ability to evade antibodies produced by the vaccine as well as antibodies produced by those who have previously been infected.

According to the CDC, R.1 has the W152L mutation in a region of the spike protein that is the target of antibodies, which could impair their efficiency.

The W152L mutation was also found in a small Delta strain variety that was discovered in India.

R.1 has a mutation in common with three other variants: C241U, NSP12: P323L, and D614G. The effect of D614G is that it generates more infections, whilst the effect of the other two is unknown. All three alterations have been found in strains that have replaced the Wuhan strain.

