In 35 countries, a dangerously mutated R.1 COVID variant has been discovered.

COVID-19 R.1 strain, which scientists believe is more infectious and may evade current immunizations, has been found in 35 countries and two US territories.

According to data, the variation, which first spread among 45 residents and employees at a Kentucky nursing home in March, has since been found in 47 U.S. states.

The variety, which was first discovered in Japan, has a mutation that could allow it to evade the antibody protection provided by those who have been fully vaccinated.

According to Outbreak.Info, which leverages data from the GISAID viral reporting network to give open-source data on COVID-19 variations, there have been 10,567 recorded cases of R.1 around the world as of September 22.

With 2,259 and 7,519 illnesses, respectively, the United States and Japan led the world in terms of cases detected.

The most recent instance found in the United States was on August 6, according to data received from GISAID, a global science effort that gives open-access to genomic data of influenza viruses. It constituted at least 0.5 percent of all new cases that month.

With 399 cases discovered since the variation was initially identified, Maryland was determined to have the largest number of cases.

Despite the modest number of infections, William A. Haseltine, a former Harvard Medical School professor, believes the R.1 variant’s additional mutations could make it easier to spread.

In a Forbes piece published earlier this week, the professor claimed that the five mutations revealed in R.1 can lead to “increased antibody resistance.”

This could improve the variant’s ability to evade antibodies produced by the vaccine as well as antibodies produced by those who have previously been infected.

In 45 employees and residents of a Kentucky nursing home, a novel Covid variant has been discovered. R.1 has a variety of previously identified and unusual mutations. I discuss the effects of each on replication, immune evasion, and pathogenesis in this article. https://t.co/Waqu20uwxl

September 22, 2021 — William Haseltine (@WmHaseltine)

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, R.1 has the W152L mutation in a region of the spike protein that is the target of antibodies, which could impair their efficiency (CDC).

It was also the W152L mutation. This is a condensed version of the information.