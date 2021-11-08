In 2:22, Giovanna Fletcher will take over for Lily Allen – A Ghost Story.

I’m a famous person… I have to get out of here! winner When the spooky thriller 2:22 – A Ghost Story returns to theaters for a new season, Giovanna Fletcher, Stephanie Beatriz of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and James Buckley of The Inbetweeners will join the cast.

Pop sensation Lily Allen made her West End debut in the show, and EastEnders’ Jake Wood and theatrical star Hadley Fraser also made appearances.

Jenny feels her new home is haunted, but her husband Sam isn’t buying it. Written by Danny Robins and directed by Matthew Dunster, the show follows Jenny, who believes her new home is haunted.

As belief and skepticism clash, the pair dispute with their first dinner guests, Lauren’s old friend and her new partner Ben.

When the show moves from the Noel Coward Theatre to the Gielgud Theatre following its run at the Noel Coward Theatre, podcast host Fletcher, who is married to Strictly Come Dancing celebrity Tom Fletcher, will take over the role of Jenny, previously played by Allen, and said: “I’m thrilled to be joining the cast of 2:22 – A Ghost Story as Jenny.”

“The first time I read the script, it gave me the chills, and that feeling has only grown stronger with subsequent reads.”

“It’s really a privilege to be bringing this play to a West End audience.”

Lauren will be played by Beatriz, who is best known for her role as Rosa Diaz in the smash sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and Ben will be played by Buckley, who is best known for his role as Jay in the teen comedy The Inbetweeners.

“I’m ecstatic to be joining the cast of 2:22 and collaborating with director Matthew Dunster on this fantastic production,” he added.

The role of Sam will be played by Elliot Cowan.

“2:22 had an incredible influence on spectators,” Dunster added. It was unlike anything I’d ever known.

“They were enthralled by the performance and the casting surprises.” We now have an entirely new cast, which is full of delicious surprises once more.

“I can’t wait for audiences to learn who the new cast members are and for us all to enjoy their new take on the terrifying and hilarious phenomena that is 2:22.”

“I was blown away by the response to the play this summer, both from critics and from our incredible audiences,” Robins remarked.”

The summary comes to a conclusion.”