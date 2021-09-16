In 2024, Mike Pence might become Donald Trump’s nemesis.

Former Vice President Mike Pence is still the subject of conjecture about his presidential campaign plans for 2024, despite the fact that the election is more than three years away.

According to an Axios article published on Wednesday, Pence’s political advocacy group, Advancing American Freedom (AAF), is looking to raise $18 million in its first year.

Pence would appear well-positioned to pursue the Republican nomination as a former vice president and a household name, but his journey to the White House could be obstructed by one big stumbling block: former President Donald Trump.

According to a new CNN/SSRS poll, 49 percent of Republicans now say that someone other than Trump should be the party’s nominee, despite the fact that Trump remains the frontrunner to win the GOP nomination.

Former President Barack Obama has often hinted at a run for the White House, claiming that his fans will be “happy” with whatever he decides, while Vice President Mike Pence has been even more coy about his ambitions.

However, if Pence’s popularity among Republican voters decreases and he is able to raise enough money for a primary campaign, he could see himself as a viable opponent.

It would be rare, according to David A. Bateman, an associate professor in the Department of Government at Cornell University, if Pence did not contemplate a run for president.

If Pence “isn’t truly preparing a presidential run – even against Trump,” according to Bateman, “he would be maybe the first vice president in recent history to not do so.”

“All vice presidents, the vast majority of governors, the vast majority of senators, and a large number of others are always considering running,” he stated. “I don’t expect that to change this cycle.”

Potential candidates will be working on their “brand,” according to Bateman, but running against Trump appears to be a losing proposition.

“However, only a small number of people are likely to want to be the anti-Trump candidate – it’s a losing bet, given that Trump won the last Republican nomination and has only grown in popularity among Republicans since then,” Bateman added.

“However, I believe most would be willing to run against Trump if he endorsed someone else, just as they would be willing to run if he endorsed someone else. They don’t want to because it will make their journey more difficult. They’d do it, however, if they could persuade themselves that they can still win, as well as politicians. This is a condensed version of the information.