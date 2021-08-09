In 2022, which 26 days should you book off work to get a total of 62 days off?

Because of the ongoing coronavirus travel restrictions, many of us have decided to postpone our vacation in 2021 in favor of a vacation in 2022.

People are already planning their vacations and when they will take time off work, and there is a simple technique to ensure that you receive the most time off possible.

Workers can earn 62 days off work by carefully using Bank Holidays and just using 26 days of their yearly leave.

After a travel update, every country is on the green, amber, or red list.

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June 2022 is a lovely extra on top of the usual Bank Holidays, according to HolidayPirates, who have figured out the exact dates that Brits need to book off.

Here’s when you’ll need to take time off in 2022.

January 4–7 (take four days off to get nine)

The 11th through 14th of April, as well as the 19th and 22nd of April, are both (take eight days off to get 16)

May 3–6 (take four days off to get nine)

30th of May – 1st of June (take three days off to get nine)

30th of August – 2nd of September (take four days off to get nine)

The dates are December 28-30. (take three days off to get 10)

“At HolidayPirates, our users are planning 2022 excursions to places like the Maldives and Mexico, as well as bucket-list activities like cruising the Antarctic,” said Phil Salcedo, Head of Market for UK & North America at HolidayPirates.

“As reported by our partners, there are also more bookings for staycations in 2022 than in 2021.”