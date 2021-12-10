In 2022, we’signed’ Kylian Mbappe for Liverpool, with spectacular results.

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe after claims of a’stalemate’ in contract negotiations, with the 22-year-old available on a free transfer in July 2022.

According to Dario AS, Mbappe’s contract negotiations with PSG have stalled since their last meeting, raising the possibility that the striker will leave on a free transfer in the summer – or for a bargain price in the January transfer window if the French club wants to cash in on one of the world’s most valuable assets.

Real Madrid are still said to be the favourites to sign Mbappe after coming close in the summer transfer window, but Liverpool would be tempted if he was available on a free transfer.

Mbappe has already professed his appreciation for Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp, with the attacker praising the Reds’ Premier League triumph in 2020.

When he moved from Monaco to PSG for €180 million in 2018, the World Cup winner became the second-most expensive player in history, and since then, the striker has accumulated an excellent goalscoring record, scoring 141 goals in 190 games for Les Parisiens.

So, what would happen if Mbappe was to join Liverpool on a free transfer at the start of next season? Is the Frenchman capable of assisting Liverpool in their quest for domestic and European glory? To find out, we ran a simulation of the 2022/23 season in Football Manager 2022, transferring Mbappe to Liverpool in July 2022.

This is how it went down.

Next summer, Kylian Mbappe’signs’ for Liverpool.

To create this scenario, we used the Football Manager 2022 editor to have Mbappe join Liverpool on July 1, 2022, after leaving PSG.

On Football Manager 2022, Mbappe’s in-game profile looked like this.

When his contract with PSG expires in July 2022, the Frenchman will be one of the top players in the game, with his media description of “elite striker” complementing his skills well.

Mbappe has a 20 out of 20 acceleration and pace rating, making him the fastest player in the game. He also has some fantastic skills.