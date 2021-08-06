The Washington Newsday

In 2022, Virgin Galactic plans to start commercial space flights.

Virgin Galactic has announced that commercial space flights will begin next year, with individual tickets starting at $450,000 (£324,000).

The Federal Aviation Administration granted the business a full commercial launch license in June, allowing passengers to soar about 300,000 feet (roughly 56 miles) above Earth.

Single seats, as well as multi- and full-flight packages, are available for purchase, with those who register early receiving first priority.

The decision to restart ticket sales arises from a surge in customer demand following successful spaceflights in May and July, according to CEO Michael Colglazier. On July 11, the company’s founder, Sir Richard Branson, flew as a passenger.

“From New Mexico, we successfully performed two spaceflights, the most recent of which carried a full crew of mission specialists in the cabin and received an exceptional global media and consumer response,” Colgazier stated.

“We are thrilled to open the door to a completely new sector and consumer experience as we strive to offer the wonder of space to a broad global population.”

Meanwhile, following his flight in July, Branson stated, “It was a once-in-a-lifetime dream.” It was fantastic. Dreams don’t often come true, and this one did.

“One of the most absurd experiences is unbuckling and drifting off one’s feet after saying a few words, floating on top of the roof and looking down at our lovely Earth, seeing other people floating by you and realising ‘I’m an astronaut.’”

