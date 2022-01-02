In 2022, there will be BBC and Sky series filmed in Liverpool to look forward to.

The film and television business in Liverpool has had a fantastic year.

Over the last year, the city has played Gotham City, post-war Birmingham, and London in the swinging 1960s for filming.

Countless TV crews have picked Liverpool as the location for their productions, ranging from Hollywood blockbusters to BBC and Sky programmes.

In October, a significant new film and television studio debuted in the city, bringing it one step closer to its goal of becoming the ‘Hollywood of the North.’

Here are some of the shows that were recorded in Liverpool and are now airing.