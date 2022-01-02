In 2022, there will be 22 money changes, ranging from minimum wage to rail rates.

In 2022, a slew of substantial financial reforms will take effect, affecting millions of people.

Before the start of the new tax year in April, the state pension, hourly wage, and council tax will all be amended, although many of the increases will likely be outstripped by rising inflation.

“2022 is a year of transition, but not in a good way,” Sarah Coles, senior personal financial analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said.

"Most of the financial changes in the pipeline will leave us worse off by the time we battle to the end of 2022,"

The tax increases that were announced around