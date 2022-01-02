The Washington Newsday
EMBARGOED TO 0001 THURSDAY DECEMBER 16 File photo dated 26/01/18 of UK five pound, ten pound, twenty pound and fifty pound notes with one pound coins. Pay rises have increased to their highest level since the summer of last year, research suggests. Pay analysts XpertHR said the median basic pay increase was worth 2.2% in the three months to the end of November, up from 2% in the previous rolling quarter. Issue date: Thursday December 16, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story INDUSTRY Pay. Photo credit should read: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

In 2022, there will be 22 money changes, ranging from minimum wage to rail rates.

In 2022, a slew of substantial financial reforms will take effect, affecting millions of people.

Before the start of the new tax year in April, the state pension, hourly wage, and council tax will all be amended, although many of the increases will likely be outstripped by rising inflation.

“2022 is a year of transition, but not in a good way,” Sarah Coles, senior personal financial analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said.

“Most of the financial changes in the pipeline will leave us worse off by the time we battle to the end of 2022,” says a man shot in the stomach in a bar parking lot.

The tax increases that were announced around

