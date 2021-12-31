In 2022, there are ten New Year’s superstitions that are said to bring good luck.

Another year is coming to a conclusion, and the pandemic appears to have no end in sight.

With the Omicron COVID-19 variant cases on the rise, it may be difficult to be optimistic about a healthy new year, but optimism is what keeps us alive.

A new year ushers in a new beginning, both professionally and personally. A new year has long been associated with superstitions or customs that promise to help us start and end the year on a positive note.

These customs have long been part of many communities’ New Year’s resolutions, and they are observed when the clock strikes midnight. Starting the New Year with these strange decades-spanning customs has become the norm, and anyone who participates in all of them gets bonus points.

These customs or beliefs are far from random. Things like eating 12 grapes and lugging a bag around the home are based on old wives’ tales. Here are ten long-held superstitions that aren’t seen as paranoia, but rather as a safeguard against all evil.

Carry an empty suitcase around the house: It is thought that going around the block with a luggage will increase the number of opportunities to travel during the year.

Put your right foot forward first: Many individuals begin the New Year by putting their right foot front, a ritual that is thought to bring peace, hope, and joy.

Wear the underwear inside out: Once you’ve decided on what color underwear to wear, make sure it’s worn inside out to highlight the fact that you’ll never run out of clothes during the year. Remember to switch it back after midnight.

Toss a bucket of water outside the house: Many Latin families undertake this practice in conjunction with a thorough cleaning of their home from top to bottom as a metaphor for warding off evil.

At midnight, in addition to the bite-sized goodies and champagne, eat 12 grapes, one for each month of the year, to ensure you have good fortune all year.

Cleaning the house is another traditional new year practice, and it signifies that you are sweeping the bad out of your life.

Maintain a small amount of cash in your wallet: Keeping a small amount of cash in your wallet is said to ensure financial security.