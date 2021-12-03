In 2022, the Masked Singer Live UK tour will visit Liverpool.

The Masked Singer UK is going on tour in April 2022, bringing some of the show’s most popular characters, as well as some new ones, to towns across the country.

Celebrities flock to the stage in this famous ITV talent show, which has had two seasons so far, to sing their hearts out while wearing in elaborate costumes to hide their identities.

The Masked Singer UK is now on tour for the first time, letting fans to witness celebrity competitors sing live in spectacular costumes and in front of gorgeous sets.

The 10 live events will be hosted by comedian Joel Dommett, host of The Masked Singer UK, with a celebrity panel rating the celebs and unmasking some at the end of each performance.

“This tour is going to be absolutely spectacular!” Joel stated. I’m ecstatic to be hosting the event, which will bring all of the excitement and drama of the TV show to a venue near you. And the fact that it’ll be held in arenas means it’ll be bigger than before!” I’m looking forward to seeing who the various celebrities are at each show. I don’t know who they are, so I’ll have to guess along with the crowds in the arena. I’m really excited to take this show on the road in April; it’ll be incredible!” The names of the celebrities that will serve on the judging panel have yet to be revealed, so keep an eye on The Masked Singer Live UK’s Instagram account (@MaskedSingerLiveUK) for updates.

On April 2, 2022, the Masked Singer Live UK arena tour kicks up at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena. Tickets are currently on sale and can be purchased here. Tickets start at £25 and go up from there.