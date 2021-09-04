In 2022, old £20 notes will be become obsolete.

The deadline for old £20 notes to become legally useless is approaching.

The note’s expiration, which means it will no longer be regarded as legal cash, comes after the introduction of the newer polymer £20 notes earlier this year.

The older paper notes are being phased out in favor of the polymer notes, which are less vulnerable to fraud.

According to Birmingham Live, both paper £20 and £50 notes will be obsolete by September 30, 2022.

The polymer £50 and £20 pound notes have improved security measures, making them the most secure Bank of England polymer banknotes to date.

All Bank of England banknotes are now available on polymer, including the Churchill £5 and the Austen £10.

“Many banks will accept withdrew notes as deposits from customers,” the Bank of England has stated. The Post Office may accept withdrawn notes as a deposit into any Post Office-accessible bank account.

“You can also exchange withdrawn notes with us at any time.”

You can still swap older £20 notes if you have them.

MoneySavingExpert suggests that you:

Banks are required by law to swap notes until they are no longer in circulation.

Your bank or Post Office is no longer legally obligated to exchange a note for you once it has been removed from circulation. Some bank and Post Office offices, however, may continue to do so, and they may also accept out-of-date cash if you deposit it into your account.

You’ll have to change it directly with the Bank of England if you can’t deposit the money into your bank account or if you’re denied permission to swap it. In person, you can do it at the Bank of England counter on Threadneedle Street in London.

For any trade, you may be required to present two original identity (ID) documents (one photo ID and one proof of address), which is also required for any transaction of £700 or more.