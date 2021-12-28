In 2022, Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime will debut TV series.

Many TV episodes were canceled or postponed this year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, which caused filming and production to be delayed.

So, with a bit of optimism, 2022 will be a landmark year for television, and we may be treated to a plethora of new shows to watch.

However, the most popular streaming services are the best places to watch your favorite shows and discover new ones.

After being discovered on a Boxing Day walk, a woman felt as if she had ‘win the lottery.’

New seasons of shows that should have returned in 2021, as well as many new seasons of the year’s most anticipated shows and some new debuts, will be available in the next year.

We take a peek at what Netflix, Disney Plus, and Amazon Prime have in store for our televisions in the next year.

Netflix

While all of these shows have been confirmed for 2022, no official release date has been set yet.

Popular Netflix originals including You, Sex Education, and Shadow and Bone have been renewed, but their premiere dates for the coming year have yet to be confirmed.

The following is a list of shows that have been confirmed for 2022, along with their dates if they have previously been announced:

Season 2 of Alice in Borderland

We’re all dead now.

81st Archives (January 14, 2022)

Lost Vegas: Army of the Dead

Season 2 of Bridgerton

Season 5 of The Crown (November 2022)

Cuphead’s Show!

Edgerunners in Cyberpunk

Season 2 of Firefly Lane

First to Die

Season 7 of Grace and Frankie

Out of the Cold (January 28, 2022)

Anna’s Invention (February 11, 2022)

Season 3 of Locke and Key

Magic: The Gathering is a role-playing game.

Season 4 of Manifest

The Midnight Club is a nightclub in New York City.

Season 3 of Never Have I Ever

Part 1 of Ozark season 4 (January 21, 2022)

Season 2 of Raising Dion (February 1, 2022)

Resident Evil is a horror film that was released in the

The Sandman is a fictional character.

Season 4 of Stranger Things (Summer 2022)

Season 2 of Sweet Magnolias

Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy

Valhalla, Valhalla, Valhalla, Valhalla, Valhalla (February 25, 2022)

Season 4 of Virgin River

The Origins of Blood in The Witcher

Disney Plus is a subscription service that allows you to

If you enjoy Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel, or any other Mickey Mouse-related properties, you’ll want to know what Disney Plus has to offer in the coming year.

The streamer will be commemorating their second anniversary of operation by releasing a slew of new programming.

Here’s what’s happened so far. “The summary has come to an end.”