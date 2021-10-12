In 2022, Kentucky’s only Democratic congressman will not seek re-election.

According to the Associated Press, Kentucky’s only Democratic congressman stated that he will not compete for re-election in 2022, citing a desire to spend more time with his family.

The revelation was made on Tuesday by John Yarmuth, chairman of the House Budget Committee and a key figure in President Joe Biden’s quest to extend the country’s social safety net.

Yarmuth was elected to Congress for the first time in 2006, defeating a Republican incumbent in a Louisville-area district. Both of Kentucky’s senators are Republicans, as are the other five members of the state’s congressional delegation.

In a video broadcast on Twitter, he stated, “The truth be known, I never anticipated to be in Congress this long.” “I’ve always stated I couldn’t see myself staying here for more than ten years. I was always asked how long I planned to serve after each election, but I never received an answer. Today is one of those days. This is my final semester.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The state Senate’s top Democrat quickly announced his intention to seek for the seat.

Yarmuth, who will be 75 when his final term finishes, claims to be in good health but admits that the job’s “considerable physical responsibilities” will become even more difficult.

The congressman, who is known for his wit and easygoing demeanor, showed guts in upsetting Republican incumbent Anne Northup to become the first African-American woman to win a seat in Kentucky’s largest city. On Tuesday, Yarmuth spoke candidly about his plan to leave Congress at the end of his current term, expressing his “incomparable joy” in spending time with his baby grandson.

“It’s become a big priority for me to have more control over my time and the years I have left,” Yarmuth added.

Yarmuth’s announcement was initially reported by NBC News.

Yarmuth is a “fierce and incredibly effective champion” for his constituents and people across the country, according to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Yarmuth stated that his primary focus for the remainder of his term in Congress will be on domestic affairs.

“As a lame duck, I intend to spend the next 15 months working hard to build on my proudest moment: the passage of the American Rescue Plan,” he stated, referring to the law that offered substantial assistance people. This is a condensed version of the information.