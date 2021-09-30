In 2022, GCSE students in England will be given advance notice of exam questions and topic selection.

To compensate for the disruption caused by Covid-19, students sitting GCSE and A-level exams in England will be given earlier warning of the subject of test papers and will receive more forgiving grading than before the outbreak.

During the summer series of 2022, students will also be given test aids and a choice of themes in some exams, according to the government.

To create a “safety net” for the cohort of students who have missed out on learning due to school and college closures, more students will be given higher marks next year than before the pandemic.

According to the Department for Education (DfE) and test authority Ofqual, results are projected to revert to normal by 2023.

It comes as the number of GCSE and A-level applicants receiving top scores hit a new high this year, thanks to teacher-determined outcomes in the wake of Covid-19-related exam cancellations.

The Department for Education and Ofqual have stated that some GCSE exams will give a choice of topics, such as English literature and history, and that exam support materials, such as formulae and equation sheets in maths and physics, will be available.

In disciplines where students do not have a choice of themes, they will be given advance information on the focus of exam content in early February to aid their revision.

The final selections were reached following a collaborative dialogue that began in July.

However, education unions argue that giving teachers advance notice of exam subject in the spring will leave them too late to prepare their students for the exams.

Exam boards will determine grade boundaries based on a midpoint between 2021 and 2019 scores, so that more students receive higher grades in 2022 than before the pandemic, to represent the recovery time.

Overall, next summer’s outcomes are expected to be better than those of 2019, but not as good as those of 2020.

However, for students taking examinations in summer 2023, grading standards are likely to recover to pre-pandemic levels.

This year, 44.8 percent of UK A-level entrants received an A or A*, compared to 38.5 percent of entries in 2020.

When the tests were last run, it was in 2019. “The summary has come to an end.”