In 2022, fresh produce, alcohol, meats, and other items are expected to continue to rise in price.

Consumers around the country are seeing an increase in their shopping expenses, and food prices are only likely to grow more in 2022.

Higher freight expenses, increased logistics and packaging costs, the cost of importing goods, and higher wages are all contributing to the price increases. Increased demand and severe weather are also to blame for the trend, which has further disrupted segments of the global supply chain.

Michael Magdovitz, an agricultural commodities expert at Rabobank, told CNN, “We expect prices to remain at these lofty levels.”

Increasing food costs have impacted companies such as Mondelez International, General Mills, Campbell Soup, Kraft Heinz, SpartanNash, Kroger, and many more that make, produce, or sell food.

Starting in January, Mondelez will raise the price of its cookies, confectionery, and other products sold in the United States by 6% to 7%. General Mills and Campbell Soup are also hiking prices, with certain items increasing by as much as 20%. Kraft Heinz has announced a 5% price increase on its products.

“We’ve been increasing pricing, and we plan to increase prices even more than we have in the period that I’ve been here, and certainly for quite some time as a company,” Dirk Van de Put, CEO of Mondelez, said in November.

A similar incident was described in a letter from General Mills to CNN in November. “The current operating climate is as volatile as we’ve seen in at least a decade,” General Mills said in a statement. “This has resulted in significant input cost increases, workforce shortages, and issues serving the company.”

Consumers have shown a willingness to spend more for baked or prepared foods like stuffed chicken breasts and precut vegetables, indicating that they are willing to pay more for food that can help them offset the impact of rising overall prices.

Fresh vegetables, alcohol, and imported meats from other nations will face the highest price increases due to the expense of transporting to the United States.

People have begun to prepare more meals at home as a result of the epidemic, which has increased demand for food items. People have begun to stock up on products rather than purchasing them as needed as a result of this trend.

The following is a list of items that consumers might expect price increases in 2022:

Potatoes, celery, and heavier vegetables, as well as wine, beer, and liquor, mayonnaise, frozen dinners, and milk, are all good choices. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.