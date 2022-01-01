In 2022, amusement parks may expect 15 new roller coasters and attractions.

Due to the pandemic, many amusement parks have had to put their new roller coasters and attractions on hold. Before the lockdowns began in March 2020, some of the rides were ready.

These much-anticipated rides are now set to debut as lockdowns have lifted.

The rides include everything from thrill rides to a new Disney World story-based roller coaster, as well as a Peppa Pig theme park and a Sesame Street theme park.

Tampa Bay, Florida’s Iron GwaziBusch Gardens

Iron Gwazi is a reimagining of an ancient wooden ride with a modern track.