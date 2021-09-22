In 2022, a killer who dismembered his wife’s body could be released.

In two months, a killer who sliced up his wife’s body and hid it around a Merseyside town will have his parole hearing.

Mitchell Quy murdered his wife and mother of two Lynsey Quy in 1998 and dispersed her remains over Southport.

For the next 18 months, the cunning murderer played games with police and the public, even allowing the media into his Birkdale house and pleading for Lynsey, a mother of two, to return after she went missing during Christmas 1998.

Quy insisted he had nothing to do with his wife’s disappearance, appearing on radio and television shows to claim Lynsey simply got up and went out one day.

In truth, the vicious killer strangled her, dismembered her body, and hid her remains around Southport with the help of his brother Elliot.

In January 2001, Quy was sentenced to life in prison, with Elliot receiving a seven-year sentence for his role in the body’s disposal.

Quy has been rejected parole twice before and is currently incarcerated in a category A prison.

The Parole Board for England and Wales has now confirmed that Quy could be released in early January.

The hearing for Quy’s parole is scheduled for late November, with a decision expected by mid-December.

The judgement is then made provisional for three weeks to allow the prisoner, victim’s family, or Secretary of State for Justice to request that the Board review the decision if they believe it was unreasonable or procedurally unfair.

In early January, the decision will be finalized.

“We can confirm Mitchell Quy’s parole review has been submitted to the Parole Board and is following routine processes,” a representative for the Parole Board of England and Wales told The Washington Newsday.

“Decisions by the Parole Board are exclusively based on the risk a prisoner poses to the public if released, and whether that risk can be managed in the community.

“A panel will study and explore a vast amount of material, including specifics of the initial offense and any signs of behavior change.”

