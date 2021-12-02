In 2021, there will be a resurgence in college applications.

According to a report from the Common Application, college applications have rebounded in 2021 after a difficult college season marked by COVID-19 pandemic woes and concerns about student health.

Last year, there were numerous reports of colleges and universities either not doing enough or doing too much to restrict COVID-19 on their campuses. Outbreaks were recorded in a number of schools, both major and small. Some schools took a different path, remaining distant.

After nearly two years of the pandemic, it appears that the number of people applying to colleges is on the rise.

When compared to the 2019-2020 numbers, the Common Application report issued this week revealed a 13 percent rise in different candidates through Nov. 16, 2021. When compared to the same period in 2019-2020, application volume increased by 22%.

There was also a 22 percent increase in first-generation students, according to the data.

Even still, the affluent are overwhelmingly represented in college. Specifically, the top 20% of the most wealthy zip codes in the United States accounted for 60% of all college applicants.

Some students dropped out of college for the 2020-2021 academic year due to COVID-19-related health and financial worries, but experts believe this isn’t the main reason for the surge in applicants.

Other considerations, according to Jenny Rickard, president and CEO of the Common Application, include more colleges and universities adopting test-optional policies for the SAT and ACT tests. Furthermore, college expenditures rose at historically low rates this year, with many schools opting to use the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund to increase financial aid.

“It’s wonderful to see changes in the college admissions process,” Rickard told CNBC. “From fee exemptions to this test-optional movement.” “Some of these changes are staying, which provides us the opportunity to keep probing our system and procedures to discover what other barriers we can eliminate…”