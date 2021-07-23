In 2021, the Top Blockchain Entrepreneurs to Watch

The year 2021 was a watershed moment for the cryptocurrency industry. It had only been half a year, but it had been dizzying, mind-blowing, and wild. New crypto-price records have been set, new crypto technologies have emerged, and unprecedented investments in the decentralized domain have poured in. Let us commemorate the people who contributed significantly, had a direct impact, and are remembered more than others!

1 – Salvadoran politician and statesman Nayib Armando Bukele, a businessman who has been President of El Salvador since June 1, 2019.

He’d always had a knack for business since he was a kid. He was already the CEO of the company at the age of 18. He went to Jose Simeon Caas Central University to study law, but he decided to put his studies on hold in order to focus on the family company. Obermet S.A. DE C.V. is owned by Yamaha Motors El Salvador and Obermet S.A. DE C.V. is owned by Yamaha Motors El Salvador.

The president signed a law making Bitcoin the country’s official settlement currency in the summer of 2021. Beginning in September, all businesses in the country will accept BTC in addition to US dollars. El Salvador made history by being the first country in the world to do so. Despite the fact that many experts and analysts predict future economic problems for El Salvador, this decision was revolutionary, pushing crypto adoption to new heights, and forever inscribing the president’s and parliamentarians’ names in the history of not only the country, but also the global crypto and financial space.

2 – Michael Saylor, co-founder and CEO of MicroStrategy, is an American entrepreneur, executive, inventor, author, and philanthropist.

Mr. Saylor is listed as an inventor on over 40 patents. He led MicroStrategy into the domains of online analytics, distributed analytics, mobile analytics, cloud computing, mobile identity, IoT, and cryptocurrency, in addition to being credited as the inventor of relational analytics!

MicroStrategy became the first publicly traded firm with a massive Bitcoin investment! The corporation holds 92 thousand BTC, which is worth more than $ 4 billion at the current exchange rate in June 2021! Mr. Saylor’s company, on the other hand, isn’t content with that, and is increasingly investing in digital gold. One of the most powerful motivations for the crypto surge in 2020-2021 is the MicroStrategy strategy. Michael is a die-hard Bitcoin supporter who routinely contributes to bitcoin initiatives.

3- Marcus Prinz von Anhalt, entrepreneur, trader, and influencer

