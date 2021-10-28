In 2021, the most popular Christmas-themed baby names will be.

According to data from the Office of National Statistics, the most popular Christmas-themed baby names have been revealed.

Despite the fact that Halloween is just around the horizon, many people’s focus has already shifted to the Christmas countdown.

Jack was the most popular yuletide name for males, while Ivy was the most popular for girls.

Mum is’shocked’ when her neighbor allows her daughter to play in her garden.

The name Jack means “God is Merciful,” but it also conjures up images of Jack Frost, a prominent figure in English folklore who represents winter.

Jack Frost is mentioned in the iconic Christmas song, Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire, and has inspired films, literature, and music that surface every December.

In the year 2020, 2,900 babies will be born with the name Jack, making it the most popular Christmas name.

Ivy is a seasonally appropriate evergreen. It has long been used to ward against “bad spirits” and to celebrate fresh growth during winter solstice celebrations.

Last year, 2,166 babies were given the name Ivy, making it the most popular Christmas name for girls.

The data was produced by the festive website Christmastrees.co.uk, which ranked the 20 most popular Christmas-themed baby names for boys and girls.

The winning names are given below if you’re seeking for inspiration for a new baby or just curious about what made the cut.

The names have been divided into two top ten lists, one for each gender, however many of the names are appropriate for both.

1. Jack2. Theodore3. Joseph4. David5. Gabriel6. Jesse7. Michael8. Felix9. Jasper10. Alfred are the ten most popular Christmas names for boys.

The top ten most popular girl’s Christmas names

Ivy, Grace, Evie, Bella, Lucy, Maria, Robyn, Holly, Maryam, Clara, Ivy, Grace, Evie, Bella, Lucy, Maria, Robyn, Holly, Maryam, Clara, Clara, Clara, Clara, Clara, Clar