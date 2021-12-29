In 2021, the most common crimes against children and young people will be prosecuted.

The most prevalent offences for which children and young people aged 10 to 17 were found guilty in 2021 have been published.

Following a Freedom of Information request, figures from the Crown Prosecution Service indicate the number of minors prosecuted for crimes in Merseyside and Cheshire in 2021.

The numbers provided for 2021 reflect the number of youngsters convicted from January to June.

The numbers also indicate the total for the previous five years, from 2016 to 2021, as well as the most common offences for which children were found guilty.

In England and Wales, the age of criminal responsibility is ten years old. Children under the age of ten cannot be arrested or charged with a crime.

Children under the age of ten can face additional penalties if they break the law.

From January to June of 2021, 402 children aged 10 to 17 were prosecuted.

In 2016, 1,652 children aged 10 to 17 were charged, followed by 1,572 in 2017, 1,465 in 2018, and 1,325 in 2019.

Figures were impacted by the coronavirus lockdown, which lasted from mid-March through the end of June in 2020.

Offenses against the person, which include assaults and knife offenses, were by far the most common criminal charged against offenders aged 10 to 17.

The term “offence against the person” or “crime against the person” in law usually refers to a criminal committed by inflicting direct bodily harm or force on another person.

Between January and June 2021, 142 young people aged 10 to 17 were prosecuted in Merseyside and Cheshire for offences against the person, almost three times the number of young people prosecuted for any other type of crime. Drug offences were the second most common, with 55 young people prosecuted for drug related offences during the same time period.

In England and Wales, according to government figures for 2019-2020, 19,000 minors aged 10 to 17 were cautioned or punished.

This year, a number of incidents throughout Merseyside have illustrated the devastating effects that young people becoming involved in crime, particularly knife crime, can have.

