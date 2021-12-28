In 2021, the ‘Council flat’ drug boss, the dealer’s Christmas tree, and the longest jail sentences will be handed out.

An 18-year-old Liverpool man created a name for himself as one of the city’s most notorious criminals.

Tommy Comerford, also known as Tacker or Top Cat, was one of the first persons from Liverpool to get involved in international heroin trafficking.

Vauxhall native Comerford grew up in postwar Liverpool, where the docklands gave possibilities for criminals to smuggle, steal, and make money.

The raid by the Reservoir Dogs led to a rash of robberies in the city.

He began his career as a lorry driver before becoming involved in one of the city’s most notorious bank robberies.

When Comerford was released from prison, he gave up robbery and became involved in severe drug trafficking.

As he adorned his Christmas tree with cash and narcotics, a shameless criminal reveled in his deeds.

Marvin Porcelli photographed the obnoxious holiday display, which was eventually recovered by authorities.

It adds to a growing body of evidence demonstrating his pivotal position in a huge narcotics cartel poised to spend the holidays behind prison.

The EncroChat drug gang’s empire is crumbling as members are sentenced to nearly 89 years in prison.

Porcelli was part of a criminal network that ran “a vast, professional, sophisticated, well-planned, well-organized, and successful” enterprise, according to Judge Anil Murray.

Judge Murray told him: “The conspiracy could not have operated without the actions you committed.” He was charged with storing, couriering, cutting, and supplying drugs on behalf of individuals higher up in the organization.

Every week, people are sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court for a variety of offenses, and The Washington Newsday is often present.

From murderers to those convicted of the lesser felony of manslaughter, those in the dock include those who have committed the most grievous offence of all – taking another person’s life.

Rapists, paedophiles, and sex attackers are frequently brought to court thanks to the fortitude of their victims, who are often permanently psychologically scarred but find the strength to come forward.

Crooks employ outright lies and excuses to save their skin.