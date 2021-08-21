In 2021, restaurants, taverns, and takeaways in St Helens will have a one-star food hygiene rating.

The Food Standards Agency has awarded one of the lowest ratings available to five restaurants, bars, and takeaways in St Helens.

Following an inspection by a council food safety officer, each facility is assigned a rating.

A one-star rating for food hygiene is one step up from a zero-star rating, indicating that significant improvement is required. If they receive a five-star rating, it signifies that hygiene standards are “very good.”

This year, the Food Standards Agency’s (FSA) food hygiene assessment method has granted one star to five establishments in St Helens.

The Washington Newsday contacted all five businesses and inquired about the reasons for their latest ranking, any improvements done, and customer comments.

What method is used to score?

Local hygiene teams are in charge of calculating the scores. During an inspection, a health officer will look at three different sorts of criteria:

How the food is prepared, cooked, reheated, chilled, and stored hygienically.

The building’s cleanliness, layout, lighting, and ventilation.

How the company manages its efforts to ensure food safety.

See Food hygiene scores: How they’re Calculated for more information on hygiene ratings and how they’re calculated. Everything you’ve always wanted to know about filthy eateries is right here.

*At the time of writing in August 2021, all ratings were correct.

Following more inspections, ratings may change. For the most up-to-date information, go to www.food.gov.uk.

List of one-star hygienic restaurants, pubs, and takeaways in St Helens: Manor Farm is a farm located in the town of Man

L35 6NE Manor Farm, Mill Lane, Rainhill

Type of establishment: pub, bar, or nightclub

The last time it was examined was on June 29, 2021.

Hygienic food handling was judged to be good at the time of inspection. The cleanliness and condition of the facilities and building were assessed as areas in need of improvement, while food safety management was rated as a substantial improvement.

“The Manor Farm reverted to a managed house operation on Monday this week,” a Marston’s representative stated.

“We believe the local authority will change as a result of re-registering the business, as we are obligated to do now that Marston’s is the ‘Food Business Operator.’”

