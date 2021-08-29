In 2021, restaurants, bars, and takeaways in St Helens will have a five-star food hygiene rating.

Seven of St Helens’ restaurants, bars, and takeaways have been given a five-star hygiene grade, the best attainable for a food outlet in 2021.

These St Helens food establishments have achieved full ratings from council hygiene inspectors so far this year, according to the most recent data on the Food Standards Agency (FSA) website.

We’ve compiled a list of all those who received top scores from the experts.

We haven’t included all of the borough’s rated venues, but the Food Standards Agency’s website has a complete list of all five-star rated establishments in St Helens.

What method is used to score?

Local hygiene teams are in charge of calculating the scores. During an inspection, a health officer will look at three different sorts of criteria:

How the food is prepared, cooked, reheated, chilled, and stored hygienically.

The building’s cleanliness, layout, lighting, and ventilation.

How the company manages its efforts to ensure food safety.

According to the Food Standards Agency, businesses must excel in all three areas to receive a five-star certification.

*At the time of writing in August 2021, all ratings were correct.

Following more inspections, ratings may change. For the most up-to-date information, go to www.food.gov.uk.

The following is a complete list of five-star hygiene restaurants, pubs, and takeaways in St Helens: Inn of the Black Horse

L35 4PF, 70 Rainhill Road, Rainhill, St Helens

Type of establishment: pub, bar, or nightclub

The last time it was examined was on July 27, 2021.

The Pied Bull Hotel is a great place to stay if you’re

WA12 9SH, 54 High Street, Newton Le Willows

Type of establishment: pub, bar, or nightclub

The last time it was examined was on August 3, 2021.

bocboc

Eccleston, WA10 4RB, Bocboc 168a, Kiln Lane

Restaurant/Café/Canteen is the type of business.

The last time it was examined was on July 16, 2021.

Marg’s Fish and Chips

WA10 4BG, 87 Balfour Street, St Helens

Takeaway/sandwich shop is the type of business.

The last time it was examined was on June 29, 2021.

Summer Palace is a palace in the summertime.

Clock Face, WA9 4UA, 442 Clock Face Road

Takeaway/sandwich shop is the type of business.

The last time it was examined was on July 21, 2021.

Kellogg’s is a cereal company (staff canteen)

Unit 2, Moore Park Way, Haydock, St Helens, WA11 9FS Kellogg Dragon Warehouse

Restaurant/Café/Canteen is the type of business.

The last time it was examined was on August 5, 2021.

Costco UK is a company based in the United Kingdom.

Andover Road, Haydock, WA11 9FA, Costco U K Ltd

Restaurant/Café/Canteen is the type of business.

The last time it was examined was on June 24, 2021.

