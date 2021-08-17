In 2021, Moor Hall is ranked first among the UK’s top 100 restaurants.

At this year’s National Restaurant Awards, Moor Hall was crowned the best restaurant in the United Kingdom.

The award was initially given to the Ormskirk restaurant, which is around a 30-minute drive from Liverpool, in 2019, and it has been renewed for 2021.

The National Restaurant Awards are sponsored by Estrella Damm and take place every year; however, due to the epidemic, the awards for 2020 have been canceled.

The annual awards honor the top 100 restaurants in the United Kingdom, as determined by a panel of leading chefs, restaurateurs, food journalists, and reviewers from across the country.

Menus, quality, and presentation are among the criteria used to evaluate the eateries.

The Angel at Hetton in North Yorkshire came in second place in the top 100 for 2021, while Moor Hall in Lancashire took first position.

Third place went to Core by Clare Smyth in Notting Hill, London, and fourth place went to House of Tides in Newcastle.

Moor Hall knocked off a slew of restaurants from the country’s capital, which accounted for nearly half of the list’s establishments.

Chef Marc Wilkinson’s Wirral soloist restaurant Fraiche came in at number 48.

After nearly a decade working at Simon Rogan’s Michelin-starred restaurant, L’Enclume, chef Mark Birchall opened his restaurant at Moor Hall in 2016.

He tweeted after winning this year’s National Restaurant Awards, “What a wonderful achievement!” The National Restaurant Awards @The NRAs have ranked us number one once more.

“Every team member is put to the test. Once again, I’m ecstatic! “The trip goes on.”

The Lancashire restaurant only serves a tasting menu, with six or twelve courses available at lunch and a full twelve courses available at supper, with prices ranging from £70 to £130.

A typical evening meal at Moor Hall begins with a charcuterie selection in the bar before moving on to the main course. Following that, there’s an outstanding parade of appetizers, including some of Mark’s specialty dishes, followed by starters like roast Goosenargh duck with elderberry and baked carrots with Doddington cheese.

Moor Hall, in Aughton, is housed in a spectacular 13th century building with surroundings to match its high-end menu.