In 2021, LEGO Star Wars will release an advent calendar.

As part of its new line, LEGO has revealed a Lego Star Wars advent calendar.

In recent years, advent calendars including everything from beauty goods to tea have gained in popularity, replacing classic chocolate advent calendars.

The LEGO Star Wars 2021 advent calendar contains 24 windows, each containing a LEGO item behind it, and is designed for children aged six and up.

Buildable Lego Star Wars items from The Mandalorian Season 2 may be found in the Lego Star Wars advent calendar.

The Mandalorian and the Child (Grogu, called Baby Yoda) are dressed festively, along with 11 mini-build vehicles such the Razor Crest, an X-wing, Boba Fett’s flagship, and the Child’s hoverpram.

Other minor structures include everything from training targets to the weapon rack and snow launcher used by the Tusken Raider.

The product, which comes in 335 parts and measures 38.2 x 7.05 x 26.2 cm, costs £24.99 on Amazon.

At the time of writing, the product is ranked #1 in Amazon’s “toy construction sets” category.

There are also the following LEGO advent calendars available:

For children aged seven and up, this 274-piece advent calendar includes LEGO minifigures from the Harry Potter franchise, such as Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger, Draco Malfoy, Dudley Dursley, and Griphook, as well as a variety of other accessories, such as Harry’s birthday cake and a Platform 9 3/4 sign. Behind door 24, there’s even a colorful spinner that reveals a game.

The price is £24.99.

This 298-piece LEGO advent calendar is suitable for youngsters aged seven and above, and includes figures of key characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe films, such as Iron Man, Spider-Man, Black Widow, and Thor, as well as an extra special surprise behind door 24.

The price is £24.99.

With 24 goodies hidden behind its doors, this 370-piece LEGO advent calendar claims to be “the Christmas toy set to make a Heartlake City fan’s day this December” for youngsters aged six and above.

It costs £19.94 and includes figurines, a sleigh, snowboard, and sledge, as well as kitten and puppy toys.

These and a plethora of other fantastic advent calendars may be obtained on Amazon.