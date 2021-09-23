In 2021, John Lewis Black Friday sales will be available.

In 2021, John Lewis and Partners has declared that it would participate in Black Friday sales.

Black Friday, which falls on November 26 this year, began as an American shopping holiday for the day following Thanksgiving, but it has gained in popularity in the UK, with many retailers taking advantage of the opportunity.

It is followed by Cyber Monday the following week, which comes on November 29 this year.

John Lewis hasn’t revealed all of their discounts yet, but they have released some Black Friday advice to assist buyers obtain the best deals in the sales.

Customers can add things they want to a website wish list page, share it with family and friends, and utilize it to start Christmas shopping early.

The John Lewis website also has a number of buying guides that span anything from fashion to technology to assist clients in finding what they are looking for.

There are also manufacturer guarantees and product reviews.

Customers can access the most up-to-date information on which products are in stock and where they can find the best bargains by downloading the John Lewis and Partners app, which is available for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store or for Phone and Tablet from GooglePlay.

Users can earn points using a partnership card from John Lewis, and purchases can earn gift certificates usable at both John Lewis and Waitrose.

Customers can also choose from a variety of delivery or click-and-collect alternatives.

Click and collect is free on orders over £30 and is also available in Co-Op and Boots stores.

Orders over £50 qualify for free UK mainland delivery, with next and named day delivery options beginning at £6.95.

From the mainland UK, products can be delivered to 38 countries across the world for as little as £7.50.

The John Lewis website has a list of Black Friday deals from John Lewis and Partners.