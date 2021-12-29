In 2021, hundreds of rats were taken from places in Liverpool.

Finding rats in your home is a dreadful but all-too-common occurrence, and some sections of Liverpool are more prone to rodent infestations than others.

There have been numerous reports in recent years of specific regions of the city experiencing rat problems as a result of a variety of factors, including outdated homes, garbage collection challenges, and construction work that can disperse the animals.

The city council has implemented a number of high-profile programs to try to address issues that can lead to rats, with alleyway repairs in particular proving to be effective and popular with people.

A man has been charged with the murder of a ‘beloved’ father, according to the police.

Despite this, thousands of individuals each year hire council personnel to eradicate rats from their houses.

We requested data from Liverpool City Council under the Freedom of Information Act, asking for a breakdown of the total number of calls from people to deal with rat concerns. We were able to obtain data from January to October.

559 Norris Green

Everton has a total of 505 points.

499 Old Swan

495 Yew Tree

474 Knotty Ash

452 Clubmoor

Kirkdale has a population of 439 people.

432 Tuebrook & Stoneycroft

387 Counties

342 – Anfield

335 Princes Park

Picton has a population of 333 people.

Croxteth has a population of 319 people.

308 Speke-Garston

281 Fazakerley

265 Belle Vale

West Derby has a population of 242 people.

Woolton has a population of 228 people.

220 Kensington and Fairfield

215 Riverside

201 Warbreck

Wavertree has a population of 187 people.

183 Childwall

Hunts Cross and Allerton – 148

107 St Michael’s

Cressington has a population of 99 people.

92. Church

Greenbank has a population of 83 people.

Mossley Hill has a population of 74 people.

Central (31 points)