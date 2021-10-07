In 2021, here are 10 of the most affordable luxury men’s shoes worth purchasing.

Luxury shoes are the designer handbags of men’s fashion, and there’s no better way to make a statement than with your kicks if you’re a trendy dude who wants to make a statement. There are enough reasonable options out there, whether you like a premium shoe at work, for special events only, or simply want to #TreatYourself to a pair of designer sneakers. You may add luxury shoes to your wardrobe without depleting your savings account, believe it or not.

Continue reading for a list of the ten most affordable luxury men’s shoes, all of which cost less than $700. The prices listed may change over time, as they always do.

1. Riali Leather Drive by Polo Ralph Lauren for Men

Don’t put your foot in your mouth when it comes to fashionable premium shoes. The Polo Ralph Lauren Men’s Riali Leather Drive shoes are an excellent place to start, especially given their low price. These full-grain leather mocassins have a rounded toe, a slip-on design, and a reinforced heel for further stability.

Macy’s has it for $125.

2. Loafers Beaumont

Beaumont Loafers from Beckett Simonon are your ticket to constantly appearing stylish. These full-grain calfskin leather shoes not only appear a lot more expensive than they are, but they’re also hand-stitched in Italy. Everyone in the office will be asking where you acquired these shoes because they are sturdy and stylish. (Whether you tell them or keep this best-kept secret to yourself is entirely up to you.) Beckett Simonon is selling it for $209.

The Clásico is number three on the list.

The Clásico shoes by Adelante Shoe Co. are available in full-grain caramel, Desert, denim blue or pomegranate, and black or mahogany Nubuck leather, and they feel as luxurious as they appear since they are entirely customisable and manufactured to order. This pair is available in a variety of lengths and widths, ranging from narrow to extra-wide. All-day comfort is provided by the stacked leather heel and high-density memory foam. They’re even created ethically by a competent Guatemalan craftsman, whom Adelante will introduce to you when you make your first purchase. That’s what I call a luxurious experience. Adelante Shoe Co. has them for $255.

4. In Eden, The Jack Shoe

Okay, The Jack Shoe in Eden, we see you! Have you ever seen a high-end men's shoe before?