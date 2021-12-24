In 2021, BBC and blockbuster productions will be filmed on Merseyside.

Outside of London, Liverpool is the second most filmed city in the UK, and 2021 was no exception.

Film crews have been flocking to Merseyside in recent months to shoot their latest projects, including a number of high-profile movies.

After a hiatus in filmmaking for the majority of 2020, the film industry in Liverpool has been quite active this year.

We looked at some of the productions that were recorded in the region in 2021, including a masked gang smashing into jewellers in a terrifying Christmas Eve ra id.

In Liverpool, filming for Sky’s Funny Girl began recently.

The new comedy series is set in London during the swinging 1960s and is based on Nick Hornby’s novel Funny Girl.

Barbara Parker, played by Gemma Arterton, is a young woman who has just been crowned Miss Blackpool in the program.

Barbara is followed as she relocates from Blackpool to London, where she finds herself applying for a TV comedy program following a series of mishaps.

Being a woman in a predominantly male environment presents its own set of problems, but as Barbara develops her comedic voice, she redefines the perception of humorous women and reinvents herself.

Rupert Everett, David Threlfall, Tom Bateman, and Emily Bevans are among the cast members.

For the filming of The Curse, the city center of Liverpool was transformed into 1980s London.

In September, the area surrounding Ormond Street, Old Hall Street, and Bixteth Street was altered for a Channel 4 show.

Residents in these locations received a notice through the mail informing them of the impending filming, which resulted in road closures.

The Curse is a new crime comedy thriller set in London in the early 1980s that follows a crew of small-time criminals who become embroiled in one of history’s largest gold heists.

For the filming of Silent Witness, Liverpool’s Pier Head was turned into a massive crime scene.

The long-running BBC thriller is now in its 24th series, and it follows a group of forensic pathology professionals as they investigate horrible crimes and utilize their expertise to apprehend the perpetrators.

Emilia Fox, who plays forensic pathologist Dr. Nikki Alexander on the show, was seen on set in a white gown. “The summary has come to an end.”