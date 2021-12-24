In 2021, all those who walked free from Liverpool’s courts.

The courts in Liverpool are among the busiest in the county, with thousands of cases passing through each year.

These cases might range from minor infractions to ones that have disastrous consequences for families and communities.

Every case tried in the city’s crown, magistrate, and youth courts has its own set of circumstances that influence the outcome.

As a gunman shoots him in the leg, a man flees for his life.

As a result, whether owing to their own circumstances or legal rules for the crimes they’ve committed, those convicted of crimes might receive a wide range of penalties.

The persons in this room went to court for a variety of reasons, but one thing they all have in common is that they were all released in 2021.

After walking into the “frail” woman’s bedroom, a stoned son assaulted his 84-year-old mother.

Craig Stringer was high on cocaine when he returned home in the early hours of the morning and attacked his elderly mother in her bed.

His victim lost a tooth and had wounds on her back and shin, as well as bruises on her arms and legs.

Stringer, 51, admitted to causing serious bodily damage to the elderly woman after consuming three grams of cocaine prior to the attack.

Stringer received a two-year sentence with a two-year suspension and was ordered to perform 15 Rehabilitation Activity Requirements as well as 200 hours of unpaid work.

A 12-month restraining order was also issued, prohibiting him from going to his mother’s house.

After a knife fight with his crippled father, a drunken father attacked his own impaired father.

After bringing the knife into his room on December 9 of last year, Jack Williams beat his 63-year-old father with a walking stick.

Robert Topham, who is bedridden and has had four strokes and one heart attack, has been his caretaker.

The 21-year-father old’s had “never been so afraid” and wanted to move home so his son couldn’t find him, according to Liverpool Magistrates’ Court.

Williams was spared prison after a chair magistrate ruled that his physical and mental health made him “especially vulnerable.”

Williams received an 18-week sentence with a 12-month suspension and must serve 25 weeks. “The summary has come to an end.”