In 2021, 32 Merseyside criminals with baby faces will be brought to justice.

Thousands of people have been prosecuted and imprisoned in Merseyside courts this year.

Teenagers are among those imprisoned each month, as out-of-control teens find themselves in court.

Young offenders who are under the age of 18 are usually not named for legal reasons.

However, some of their offenses are so heinous, or they pose such a threat to the public, that judges agree to relax reporting limitations at The Washington Newsday’s request so they can be named in the public interest.

These young criminals, some of whom are as young as 15, have perpetrated horrific crimes such as manslaughter, stabbings, and sex assaults.

Others have wreaked havoc on neighborhoods with anti-social behavior, drug peddling, and break-ins.

Jones, Steff

Steff Jones was discovered with obscene photographs of another youngster after having sexual intercourse with a schoolgirl.

The “dangerous” 19-year-old from Netherton’s Marie Curie Avenue preyed on two teenage victims, according to police.

On October 23, 2020, he was apprehended after one of the girls summoned the bravery to report him to the authorities.

Jones admitting to having sexual interaction with a 14-year-old girl and possessing obscene photos of another minor, according to police.

He was sentenced to four years in prison.

McEwan, Joseph

Robert Beattie’s distraught family called his killers as “inhumane” after he was set on fire in a savage drug-related murder.

A hooded gang sprayed the 48-year-old with petrol after knocking on his house in Skelmersdale and lighting him on fire.

Five guys had traveled from Liverpool to West Lancashire to consolidate their control over the local heroin and crack cocaine trades, two of whom are still at large.

Mr. Beattie, a drug addict, was assaulted at his Waverley home around 12.30 a.m. on September 26, 2019.

Connah Jenkinson, now 26, of Tuebrook’s Kremlin Drive, was convicted of murder and arson with intent to endanger life, the latter accusation stemming from a separate incident earlier that evening.

John O’Brien, now 33, of Walton’s Ingrave Road, and Joseph McEwan, now 19, of Fazakerley’s Damsire Close, were acquitted of murder but found guilty of manslaughter and the same arson attack.

