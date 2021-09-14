In 2020, the official poverty rate in the United States increased for the first time in five years, owing to the COVID pandemic.

According to the U.S. Census Income and Poverty in the United States: 2020 report, America’s official poverty rate increased to 11.4 percent in 2020, nearly a full point more than the 10.5 percent rate reported in 2019.

According to the study, which was released by the Census on Tuesday, the poverty rate has risen for the first time in five years, with an additional 3.3 million people living in poverty, bringing the total to 37.2 million.

Children were particularly badly hit by the economic crisis, with the poverty rate for those under the age of 18 rising from 14.4% in 2019 to 16.1% in 2020.

Despite an increase in official poverty levels, stimulus funds were able to mitigate some of the impact. 11.7 million people were lifted out of poverty thanks to pandemic assistance payments.

The Supplemental Poverty Measure (SPM), which assesses poverty levels following government assistance, has decreased. The SPM rate increased to 9.1 percent in 2020, up from 11.8 percent in 2019. This figure indicates that government assistance helped to keep a large number of people out of poverty.

