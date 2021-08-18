In 2020, the Census Bureau will be hacked, but no population data will be compromised.

According to the Associated Press, a cyberattack on the Census Bureau’s remote access computer servers occurred in January 2020, but no data on the American population was compromised.

The Office of Inspector General released a report on Wednesday concluding that the hackers’ attempts to keep access to the system failed and that the attack did not target the 2020 Census data. It also stated that the Census Bureau failed to take advantage of possibilities to protect itself from the attack, as well as failing to recognize and disclose the attack in a timely manner.

In addition, no systems or data maintained or administered by the Census Bureau on behalf of the public were compromised, altered, or lost, according to Census Bureau Director Ron Jarmin.

The hackers’ attempts to get access to the system were stopped by firewalls. Changes that were not permitted, such as the creation of new user accounts, were made.

The statistical agency also failed to retain appropriate system logs, which hampered the inquiry, and was running an operating system that was no longer supported by the manufacturer, according to the watchdog report.

Jarmin maintained in a written answer that none of the systems used for the 2020 census were hacked, and that the nation’s once-in-a-decade head count was not harmed in any way.

The 2020 census data was used to decide how many congressional seats each state would receive, as well as how congressional and legislative districts would be drawn. The information is also used to help allocate $1.5 trillion in annual federal funding.

On Wednesday, the Census Bureau issued a set of metrics that show how people were counted and whether administrative data or a statistical technique were used to fill in the gaps for families that didn’t respond to the 2020 census questionnaire.

The bureau had previously disclosed statistics at the state level, and the material released on Wednesday were summaries of data at the county and tract level.

They discovered that counties in Louisiana and New York were the most likely to apply a statistical approach known as imputation. Imputation is the process of filling in head counts or demographic features for households that lack data by using information from neighbors who share comparable traits.

A series of hurricanes wreaked havoc on the Louisiana count.