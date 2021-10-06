In 2020, the average amount of insurance fraud investigated will be £12,000.

According to industry estimates, the average general insurance fraud identified last year was around £12,000, up £600 from the previous year’s number of £11,400.

The Association of British Insurers (ABI) noted that among the more bizarre frauds found were a travel insurance fraudster who tried to eat the proof and a “accident-prone” gardener who was caught weightlifting.

Overall, the number of insurance frauds detected in 2020 decreased, owing to fewer motor insurance claims and reduced traffic on the roads due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The number of discovered fraudulent claims dropped 10% from the previous year to 96,000, the lowest level since 2007.

Their worth, at £1.1 billion, similarly decreased from the previous year, albeit at a slower pace of 4%.

When compared to the quantity of general insurance claims filed, fraud detection rates have risen.

Despite a decrease in the overall number of motor insurance claims, insurers found proportionally more motor insurance fraud in 2019.

The number of travel insurance frauds identified decreased, but their value soared.

As a result, the average claim value reached £2,358 for the first time in history. According to the ABI, travel claims during the epidemic have concentrated on cancellation and curtailment.

It listed the following cases of insurance fraudsters who were detected and acquired a criminal record:

A coach driver who submitted false claims to his employer’s healthcare plan, including claims for non-existent overnight hospital stays.

A man was found guilty of pocketing about £18,000 in a five-week spree selling over 40 fake automobile insurance policies.

Someone who claimed £30,000 for his fancy Aston Martin automobile being stolen, only to find it parked in a garage near his employment.

A gardener who filed three claims for supposed knee and elbow injuries, one after slipping on decking and another after stumbling on stairs. Despite claiming to be handicapped, he was seen weightlifting and jet skiing on social media, contradicting his claims. He also claimed to have had tools stolen from his van, however the evidence he produced was found to be old and pre-dated the purported theft.

Five planned “crash for cash” traffic events that would have won them £35,000 had been carried out by a father and son. “The summary has come to an end.”