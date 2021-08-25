In 2020, racial and social justice donations increased, primarily from black and Asian households.

According to the Associated Press, donations to racial and social justice causes from American households increased by 16 percent in 2020, primarily from Black and Asian households, as a result of the social justice protests that occurred during the year.

On Wednesday, the Lilly School of Philanthropy at Indiana University released a survey that found that nearly a third of Asian families and 19 percent of Black households donated to racial and social justice initiatives. Meanwhile, Hispanic households provided 14%, and white households contributed 13%.

Una Osili, associate dean for research and international programs at the Lilly School, said, “A lot of the attention, so far, on giving to racial, social justice has been on foundations and the corporate side, but it’s also important to realize that everyday donors — households of all different backgrounds — have been part of this.”

“It’s a varied collection of donors, and donors of color are absolutely leading the way in racial and social justice giving,” Osili said.



In a year marked by protests and heightened spotlight on racism in America, benefactors rushed to provide assistance to afflicted communities in 2020.

Contributions from all demographic categories drove the increase in giving, according to the survey, however Asian American and Black households were more likely to donate to such charities than their white counterparts.

The analysis is the first comprehensive look at how ordinary Americans responded to last summer’s protests and other events by opening their wallets. Many Asian Americans felt more motivated to give during the COVID-19 outbreak, according to experts, due to fears of anti-Asian persecution. The assassinations of six Asian women earlier this year sparked a new surge of donations amid widespread concern over an increase in anti-Asian hate crimes across the United States.

Patricia Eng, head of the advocacy group Asian Americans/Pacific Islanders in Philanthropy, said, “It is a new period in this country, and the world, around racial reckoning, and Asian Americans are truly a part of that.”

Despite the fact that millions of dollars have flowed into groups serving Asian American communities, experts claim that the donations cut across racial lines.

