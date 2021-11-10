In 2020, 93,000 people died from opioid overdoses, and hundreds of billions of dollars were needed to fix the problem.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, thousands of people will die from opioid-related drug overdoses in 2020, and it will cost hundreds of billions of dollars to make a difference, according to one expert.

According to the Associated Press, Michael Bloomberg stated at a healthcare summit on Wednesday that he will spend $120 million to combat the rising number of deaths from drug overdoses.

According to Michael Barnett, an assistant professor of health policy and management at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, the money provided is a “drop in the ocean” compared to what is needed to combat the problem.

According to Barnett, addressing the overdose issue will take “hundreds of billions” of cash over the next few years. Expanding health care for the poor, funding treatment centers, ensuring access to substance-abuse drugs, and de-stigmatizing persons who suffer from drug addiction are all positive steps.

According to Barnett, the epidemic hastened the situation by increasing the growth of drug usage. “People are facing great financial hardships, mass unemployment, loneliness, fear and anxiety over the epidemic itself,” he said. “Anyone’s resilience to addiction can be put to the test by all of those things.” The CDC Foundation, the Global Health Advocacy Incubator, Johns Hopkins University, the Pew Charitable Trusts, and Vital Strategies are among Bloomberg’s collaborators in the endeavor.

According to preliminary data from the CDC, the number of deaths during the pandemic’s first calendar year increased by 30% over the amount for 2019 and is the most for a single year on record.

“We’re certainly headed in the wrong way,” said Kelly J. Henning, the public-health program director at Bloomberg Philanthropies, Bloomberg’s grant-making agency.

Henning feels that the Overdose Prevention Initiative, which was sponsored by Bloomberg’s original promise, has helped to ameliorate the situation. The increase in overdose deaths in Pennsylvania, where Bloomberg backed efforts to reduce opioid usage in jails and supply the medicine naloxone to firemen and police agencies, was approximately half the national average. In an emergency, naloxone can be used to stop an overdose.

The increase in overdose deaths in Michigan was likewise much lower than the national average.