In 2019, veteran suicides reached a 12-year low, according to the VA.

According to a report released Wednesday by the Department of Veteran Affairs, suicides among veterans achieved a 12-year low in 2019.

According to the VA statistics, 6,261 veterans committed suicide in 2019. Since 2007, when there were about 6,200 suicides, the number had not dropped below 6,400.

In 2019, there were an average of 17 suicides per day, down 7% from the previous year. In 2019, there were 399 fewer suicides than in 2018. Female veterans’ suicide rates plummeted 13% in 2019, while male veterans’ suicide rates reduced 4%.

The VA has yet to report on any pandemic-related suicides, but has warned of the likelihood of a “negative rebound effect.”

Since the pandemic began, VA officials said they haven’t seen any increases in “recorded suicide-related indications.”

“While VA is encouraged that 399 fewer Veterans died by suicide in 2019 than in 2018, VA is vividly and sadly aware that 6,261 Veterans died by suicide in 2019,” the VA stated in its report. “While the gap in adjusted suicide rates between Veterans and non-Veterans has narrowed from a high of 66.3 percent in 2017, the reality remains that Veterans in the United States had a suicide rate 52.3 percent higher in 2019.”

“Suicide prevention remains a major focus for VA,” VA Secretary Denis McDonough said in a statement, “with the most significant amount of resources ever appropriated and apportioned to VA suicide prevention.”

Veterans between the ages of 55 and 74 had the highest rate of suicides, accounting for 39 percent of all suicides.

The national suicide rate declined 2.1 percent in February, according to a data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and suicides among veterans fell 7 percent.

Dr. Matt Miller, head of the VA Suicide Prevention Program, said, “I think you’re seeing the expression of key principles within suicide prevention; number one, that suicide is preventable.” “There are evidence-based programs and intervention actions that can be implemented in both clinical and community settings to make a significant difference.”