In 1994, the British government suspected Gerry Adams of being a member of the IRA’s senior command.

The UK Government believed the Sinn Fein president sat on the IRA Army Council, according to a private record of a conversation between Irish Ambassador to Britain Joseph Small and Paul Lever, a senior officer in the Foreign Office, in October 1994.

Mr Murphy “was the member of the seven-man IRA army council who displayed the most reluctance in relation to the announcement of August 31, although he did not dissent in the end,” according to the British civil official.

The British official appears to be referring to Thomas “Slab” Murphy, who is reported to have been one of the most powerful figures in the IRA, when he mentions the IRA’s decision to declare a truce.

“Another one or two may have had reservations,” the Irish official continues, “but they, too, went along with the decision.”

“Adams, according to Lever, is a member of this council.”

Gerry Adams has always denied being a member of the Irish Republican Army.

“There was no evidence over the last month that dissidents were peeling away from the Provisionals and creating ties with the INLA or Republican Sinn Fein,” Mr Lever told the Irish envoy.

According to the dossier, the British were “not concerned” about the INLA since it lacked “operational capacity” and had “no defined political goal.”

“It was pretty plain that Lever shared the overall loathing of the man so evident in British governing circles,” the Irish envoy says of Gerry Adams.

Mr Small stated that the British would have to wait for a “positive nod” from James Molyneaux, the then-leader of the Ulster Unionist Party, before Prime Minister John Major could officially state that the truce is permanent.

“According to Lever, this might happen anytime after mid-October. When I added the words “after the Tory Party conference,” he nodded in accord.”