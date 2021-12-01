In 1983, a Florida man was arrested for the murder of a 21-year-old woman.

According to the Associated Press, a Florida man with more than 20 offenses was detained in Jacksonville on Monday and charged with the alleged murder of a 21-year-old woman 38 years ago. Ralph Williams, 59, had long been suspected of being involved in the case, but officials didn’t have enough evidence to arrest him until new technology allowed them to recognize his fingerprint on a piece of evidence.

Carla Lowe’s beaten body was discovered on the side of a road on November 13, 1983, according to Delray Beach police. She was last spotted waiting for a train at an Amtrak station in Delray Beach before her death, according to the WPBF.

Now, 38 years later, the new arrest may finally provide some closure to Lowe’s family. Lieutenant Mark Woods and Detective Todd Clancy, according to her sister Jackie Lowe-Repass, are “forever obliged” to the family for their work on the case.

“I must have replayed this a thousand times in my thoughts,” she claimed. “I never imagined this day would arrive.” Clancy, of the Delray Beach Police Department, said that while he doesn’t know if the family would be able to find closure, the arrest and potential conviction “may help them out a little bit,” adding, “They know that he is now hopefully going to pay the price for the rest of his life.” Woods, who is now retired, expressed hope for the family’s healing and “some justice for this guy who was horribly slain.” “Although improvements in DNA and fingerprint technology were still being made, we continued to work on it. I maintained contact with the detectives “he stated

Detectives said they spent hours searching the area where Carla Lowe’s corpse was recovered, but no one saw or heard anything odd.

Delray Beach police arrested Williams on grand theft auto and burglary charges the same day her body was discovered, according to records.

Williams has more than 20 offenses on his record, including burglary, resisting an officer with violence, robbery with a pistol or lethal weapon, selling, manufacturing, or delivering heroin and marijuana, and possession of burglary equipment in Florida.

