Imran will establish Kelly’s innocence, according to Coronation Street fans.

Imran Habeen is expected to prove Kelly Neelan’s innocence, according to Coronation Street viewers.

The trial for Seb’s murder began this week on the long-running ITV series.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Nina Lucas took the stand on Wednesday’s program to offer her account of what transpired the night of the murder.

The character played by Mollie Gallagher has finally been able to recall who killed Seb, which was revealed earlier this week in a series of weird flashback sequences.

Both Corey and Kelly blame each other for the murder and give conflicting narratives of what happened.

Nina claimed that Corey was the one who killed Seb, and that Kelly was the one who tried to pull him away, but barrister Sabeen Habeeb shattered Nina’s story.

When it was Asha’s turn to be questioned, the audience was enraged when Imran didn’t hold back.

The lawyer, played by actor Charlie de Melo, utilized Asha’s admission that she was still in love with Nina and their previous connection to claim that Corey’s jealousy drove him to murder Seb.

Dev slammed him for his handling of the questions, calling him a “bully.”

But what happened next surprised even the show’s fans.

“Do you want to see what I’m capable of?” Imran answered. Tomorrow, come to court. Because what I did to Asha today pales in comparison to what I’ll do to Corey.”

Imran’s treatment of Geoff Metcalfe in a previous episode of the show has been noted by many as a reason why he will prove Kelly’s innocence.

“He did it to Geoff all those months ago in Yasmeen’s case,” one fan stated. On Friday, he can do it to Corey.”

“Imran has that look in his eye!” wrote another. He’ll do the same thing to Corey that he did to Geoff! I’m looking forward to Friday’s episodes! #Corrie.”

“Let’s hope Imran makes Cory snap at the trial and shows his true colors as he did with Geoff #coronationstreet #corrie @itvcorrie,” a third said.

"I mean, Imran got Geoff to snap at trial," a fourth added. Corey is going to be an interesting character."