Important SpecialBuy news from Aldi for UK parents with children

Aldi is reviving its famed school uniform deal, with parents able to get an entire outfit for £4.50.

A sweatshirt, a two-pack polo shirt, and pants or a skirt are included in the bargain, which is part of Aldi’s Back to School collection.

A 150-day satisfaction guarantee is included in the great value uniform bundle.

The uniform is available in sizes for children aged four to twelve in primary school.

The Back to School collection also contains everything needed to clothe little ones in style, from shirts and trousers to PE kit and shoes – all of which are of the highest quality and value.

The following items are included in the package:

Girls/Boys Polo Shirt 2 Pack – £1.75 Girls/Boys Trousers/Skirt – £1.75 – TOTAL: £4.50 Children’s sweater – £1

Aldi’s Back to School bundle and range will be available online from July 18 and in stores from July 22, providing parents plenty of time to get ready for the new school year and get their kids ready early.