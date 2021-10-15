Important news from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) for anyone who receives carer’s allowance.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has announced significant adjustments to the carer’s allowance.

The biggest welfare benefit for carers is Carer’s Allowance.

It’s a taxable benefit that’s included in your taxable income.

During the coronavirus pandemic, the government implemented Carer’s Allowance payments.

This meant that unpaid carers could keep claiming Carer’s Allowance even if their caring responsibilities changed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Carers, for example, would receive Carer’s Allowance if they were self-isolating owing to coronavirus.

The DWP has declared that the Carer’s Allowance easements have expired and no longer apply now that restrictions in the UK have been repealed.

What are the easements for Carer’s Allowance?

The DWP issued two temporary Carer’s Allowance exemptions in reaction to the coronavirus outbreak, according to the Daily Record, which were aimed to “assist unpaid carers through the current situation.”

Carers were entitled to keep claiming Carer’s Allowance even if they had to take a break from caring because they or the person they cared for contracted coronavirus or had to isolate as a result.

Is it true that providing emotional support to a disabled person counts towards the Carer’s Allowance criteria of 35 hours of care each week?

If you, the person you care for, and the type of care you provide satisfy specific conditions, you may be eligible for Carer’s Allowance.

The daily living component of the Personal Independence Payment (PIP)

DLA (Disability Living Allowance) is the intermediate or highest level of care.

Allowance for Attendance

With an Industrial Injuries Disablement Benefit, you might get a Constant Attendance Allowance at or above the standard maximum rate.

With a War Disablement Pension, Constant Attendance Allowance at the base (full day) rate

Payment for the Independence of the Armed Forces

Only one of you can claim Carer’s Allowance if someone else is caring for the same person as you.

What kind of care do you provide?

You must devote at least 35 hours per week to caring for another person.

assisting with laundry and cooking

transporting a loved one to a doctor’s appointment

assisting with domestic activities such as bill management and shopping

You can still claim Carer's Allowance if you or the person you care for is infected with coronavirus.