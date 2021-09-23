Important Facts And Inspirational Quotes To Honor Bisexuality Day

Every year on September 23, Celebrate Bisexuality Day is held to highlight bisexuality and to honor those who have heroically campaigned for the rights of the bisexual community.

The day also attempts to raise awareness about the facts and problems that bisexual people face in their daily lives.

Human sexuality in which a person has both heterosexual and gay impulses is referred to as bisexuality. Simply put, a person is drawn to both sexes – his or her own as well as the opposite.

Celebrate Bisexuality Day was founded by bisexual rights activists Wendy Curry, Michael Page, and Gigi Raven Wilbur from the United States. The International Lesbian and Gay Association Conference in Johannesburg, South Africa, however, declared it a public holiday in 1999.

The following are some scientific facts concerning bisexuality:

Here are some motivational bisexual quotes to help you better understand them and encourage them in their problems.

(Photo courtesy of Bustle)